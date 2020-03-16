Help - customer got hit with ransonware, any info on this one?

Customer called me this am to report they couldnt get into anything....

Checked the VMWare ESX host......it boots up into ESX...but the datastores are empty....ESX logon was not domain bound, was not ROOT

Checked the HyperV machine.....encrypted

Checked the old file server....encrypted

Checked the new file server....encrypted (was moving to new file server Wednesday)

2 computers in the office (out of 6) are encrypted. (admin account was disabled, new unusual named Admin account was created, with hard password set)



basics:

(2 Win10, updated, AV protected, non admin users...down)

(3 2016 servers, updated, AV protected, Admin account disabled..used by a different named, hard password account) (1 physical 2016, 1 esx 2016, 1 hyperv 2016)

(1 2008R2 server, updated, AV protected, Admin account disabled, used by a different named account than above)