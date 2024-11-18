Help! Cinebench R24 Single-Core speeds keep fluctuating w/ 9800X3D. How to keep single core speed constant?

Darkswordz
Gawd
- Joined
- Jan 5, 2016
- Messages
- 809
I've been having an issue when running Cinebench R24 single-core tests. For some reason, my CPU speed keeps fluctuating down from 5.3Ghz to 4.7Ghz to 3.3Ghz, etc.
It seems like the multiplier keeps fluctuating for some reason, instead of staying constant. Anyone know what causes this?
I have Cinebench set to "Normal" priority mode in Task Manager. I can't seem to find what BIOS setting fixes the multiplier. Any help is appreciated.
It seems like the multiplier keeps fluctuating for some reason, instead of staying constant. Anyone know what causes this?
I have Cinebench set to "Normal" priority mode in Task Manager. I can't seem to find what BIOS setting fixes the multiplier. Any help is appreciated.