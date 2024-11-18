Help! Cinebench R24 Single-Core speeds keep fluctuating w/ 9800X3D. How to keep single core speed constant?

I've been having an issue when running Cinebench R24 single-core tests. For some reason, my CPU speed keeps fluctuating down from 5.3Ghz to 4.7Ghz to 3.3Ghz, etc.

It seems like the multiplier keeps fluctuating for some reason, instead of staying constant. Anyone know what causes this?

I have Cinebench set to "Normal" priority mode in Task Manager. I can't seem to find what BIOS setting fixes the multiplier. Any help is appreciated. :(
 

If you're just looking at the CPU speed as reported in Task Manager, then one obvious issue is that you're looking at a single CPU speed measurement for a CPU with 8 separate cores that are clocked independently. I'm not actually sure what Task Manager is measuring, if it's just the first core, or some kind of average, or what. But I would recommend using something like Ryzen Master instead where you can see the exact frequency of all 8 CPU cores.
 
