Help choosing a Gaming Laptop.

Getting a new Gaming Laptop really soon. I would really like something with at least:
1. 16gb Dual Channel Memory
2. 512gb NVME SSD
3. RTX Video card
4. 17" 144hz+ IPS screen
5. Less than $1400 after tax/shipping
6. Full size Keyboard w/ Numpad
Right now my top selection is a MSI GP75 leopard It has everything I am looking for. I also like that it is in stock at a local store. I am also considering a Lenovo Legion 5 (Currently out of stock ) or a Sager from XoticPC (about $1350 configured the way I want it). I am also thinking about a Refurbished/open box ASUS ROG Strix Scar II Edition It is only $1092, buying a refurb scares me a little but sense it's from a local Micro Center I can return it if I find anything wrong in the first 2 weeks.
They all have Pros and Cons.
