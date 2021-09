Hi guys. I have MSI H97 Gaming 3 motherboard and I'd love to add an NVMe SSD to my PCI-E 2.0 x4 slot. I don't really want an overkill model because i like to feel that a component is at its full performance so I'm limited to 1600 mb/s r/w speeds. I'm trying to find decent models at that speed without QLC and with some DRAM to have consistent performance for DirectStorage and overall. Your help would be very appreciated.