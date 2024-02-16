Help booting - pulling my hair out

T

TeleFragger

[H]ard|Gawd
I have had a computer running Server 2022 with an HBA and extender. Running stablebit drive pool with an ssd pool and sata pool.
Random drops on drives that has been frustrating me. I have upgraded to Server 2022 a few months ago.
I didnt really "upgrade" but I boot off of a thumb drive and installed server 2022 from scratch. Nice and clean install.

few days ago, I needed to power the machine off to move it off of a desk it was on. I moved it and it was working just fine.
I am getting my 10gb network up and running again so I powered it off to add my 10gb nic back in as I pulled it a while ago.

Power machine on and it goes through the bios post, cycles power and reboots. Kept doing this over and over.
I can get into the bios and it will stay up and running without rebooting so it is not a hardware issue.

I hit f12 for boot menu and select the hard drive and it just reboots.
I decided to try booting off the thumb drive again and it does the same...will not boot off of the thumb drive.

I put the thumb in another machine and all is well so thumb drive is good.

I just dont have a clue what to even try at this point as the boot menu sees both the hard drive and also the thumb but wont boot them.

I can throw a video together and put it on youtube if that helps as this is such a weird thing.

Case: Corsair 750D with 6x3 5.25 bay cages, 4 internal 2.5 bays and 3 icy dock 6x 2.5 bays
OS: Server 2022
CPU: Intel i5-6600k
MoBo: Gigabyte GA-Z170XP-SLI
RAM: 4x8gb ddr4
GFX: Nvidia Quadro k620
PSU: Corsair HX 620W


i think if i can figure out why it wont boot thumb drive, my actual hard drive will boot....
 
i know this isnt it but swapped power supplies out, went to onboard video..
has to be something in the bios. resetting to factory didnt do it.
 
if im reading that right, the problem started after putting in your nic? have you taken it back out yet?
also, since youre working with a 6th gen chip, which is pretty old now, have you tested the cmos battery to make sure its still good? if its dying (3.1v or less) the bios might not be retaining settings correctly...
 
pendragon1 said:
if im reading that right, the problem started after putting in your nic? have you taken it back out yet?
also, since youre working with a 6th gen chip, which is pretty old now, have you tested the cmos battery to make sure its still good? if its dying (3.1v or less) the bios might not be retaining settings correctly...
i pulled the NIC, HBA, Extender, video card (went onboard) and still doing it.
tested battery and it is good.
pulled battery for a while, unplugged power and when i fired it back up, it said that the bios was reset.
Still doing it.
i am at a total loss...
 
That's odd. Only things I would have recommended is reseting cmos, and remove all perpetuals.

Next steps are remove all but one stick of ram, reseat the cpu, and pull motherboard from the case (potentially shorted if something metal fell or moved behind the motherboard.) I would assume flashing the bios isn't on the table. Maybe replace the bios chip.

Kind sounds like a dead motherboard.
 
TeleFragger said:
i pulled the NIC, HBA, Extender, video card (went onboard) and still doing it.
tested battery and it is good.
pulled battery for a while, unplugged power and when i fired it back up, it said that the bios was reset.
Still doing it.
i am at a total loss...
k.
disconnected everything but the os drive? may want to try that or even disconnect them all, hook up a spare if you ahve one and see if it will run/install on that
 
