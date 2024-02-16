Help booting - pulling my hair out

TeleFragger
[H]ard|Gawd
- Joined
- Nov 10, 2005
- Messages
- 1,056
I have had a computer running Server 2022 with an HBA and extender. Running stablebit drive pool with an ssd pool and sata pool.
Random drops on drives that has been frustrating me. I have upgraded to Server 2022 a few months ago.
I didnt really "upgrade" but I boot off of a thumb drive and installed server 2022 from scratch. Nice and clean install.
few days ago, I needed to power the machine off to move it off of a desk it was on. I moved it and it was working just fine.
I am getting my 10gb network up and running again so I powered it off to add my 10gb nic back in as I pulled it a while ago.
Power machine on and it goes through the bios post, cycles power and reboots. Kept doing this over and over.
I can get into the bios and it will stay up and running without rebooting so it is not a hardware issue.
I hit f12 for boot menu and select the hard drive and it just reboots.
I decided to try booting off the thumb drive again and it does the same...will not boot off of the thumb drive.
I put the thumb in another machine and all is well so thumb drive is good.
I just dont have a clue what to even try at this point as the boot menu sees both the hard drive and also the thumb but wont boot them.
I can throw a video together and put it on youtube if that helps as this is such a weird thing.
Case: Corsair 750D with 6x3 5.25 bay cages, 4 internal 2.5 bays and 3 icy dock 6x 2.5 bays
OS: Server 2022
CPU: Intel i5-6600k
MoBo: Gigabyte GA-Z170XP-SLI
RAM: 4x8gb ddr4
GFX: Nvidia Quadro k620
PSU: Corsair HX 620W
i think if i can figure out why it wont boot thumb drive, my actual hard drive will boot....
Random drops on drives that has been frustrating me. I have upgraded to Server 2022 a few months ago.
I didnt really "upgrade" but I boot off of a thumb drive and installed server 2022 from scratch. Nice and clean install.
few days ago, I needed to power the machine off to move it off of a desk it was on. I moved it and it was working just fine.
I am getting my 10gb network up and running again so I powered it off to add my 10gb nic back in as I pulled it a while ago.
Power machine on and it goes through the bios post, cycles power and reboots. Kept doing this over and over.
I can get into the bios and it will stay up and running without rebooting so it is not a hardware issue.
I hit f12 for boot menu and select the hard drive and it just reboots.
I decided to try booting off the thumb drive again and it does the same...will not boot off of the thumb drive.
I put the thumb in another machine and all is well so thumb drive is good.
I just dont have a clue what to even try at this point as the boot menu sees both the hard drive and also the thumb but wont boot them.
I can throw a video together and put it on youtube if that helps as this is such a weird thing.
Case: Corsair 750D with 6x3 5.25 bay cages, 4 internal 2.5 bays and 3 icy dock 6x 2.5 bays
OS: Server 2022
CPU: Intel i5-6600k
MoBo: Gigabyte GA-Z170XP-SLI
RAM: 4x8gb ddr4
GFX: Nvidia Quadro k620
PSU: Corsair HX 620W
i think if i can figure out why it wont boot thumb drive, my actual hard drive will boot....
Last edited: