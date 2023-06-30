[HELP] Asus P8Z68-V-LX Overclock Cpu Not K

Hi,
i'am new, i hope of not wrong Thread and post.
I have recovered a old Asus P8Z68-V-LX with a Xeon E3 - 1245 v2
The Cpu have a multiplier lock to x34 and turbo with all core lock x36
I try to overclock disabling Turbo, RefCap 100:100 and ram 100:100 and base multiplier x20 for try to raise a BCLK clock (my idea to set BLCK 133 a base multiplier 30-32 for arrive about 4.0/4.2 Ghz)
The Problem is that arrive to 108.0, but if set 108.1 the overclock fails.
It seems they are only failing by +0.1
Any advice/help is really welcome.
Thanks in advance to everyone.
