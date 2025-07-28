Help: ASRock Taichi 870e build and other options? 9950x3d

dpoverlord
[H]ard|Gawd
- Joined
- Nov 18, 2004
- Messages
- 1,999
Is this for the ASRock Taichi still having issue with AND CHIPS?
Seems the 9800x3d was the worst so thought I'd just get the 9959x3d but the Taichi seems to be frying the chips still.
So would be making a switch to the MSI. Hoping this had been fixed and wanted to check in
Proposed build.
Psu: evga G2 1300
Gpu: 5090 FE
Cpu: 9950x3d
Ram: [CORSAIR Vengeance RGB DDR5 RAM 96GB (2x48GB) 6000MHz CL36-44-44-96 1.4V AMD Expo Intel XMP 3.0]
MOBO: 1. Asrock Taichi for the setup and more ports not being blocked like Asus has. I prefer more sata ports and PCIe.
Or: MSI Tomahawk 870e as the 2nd pcie slot doesn't affect the first so I can add a SATA card and I have a lot of data backup drives I could use with an M.2 sata converter or sata card into the second PCIE slot I hate that the Taichi lowers the speed of the first slot if second is used.
Cooler: thinking Thermaltake Phantom Spirit 120 EVO CPU Cooler - Black
