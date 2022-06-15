Help: 980 Pro 2tb or 970 Evo Plus 2tb for X99 Asus Rampage V Extreme Mobo

I have an X99 Asus Rampage V Extreme + 5930k build with windows on a 850 Pro 2 TB SSD



Currently I have never used the M.2. slot as I heard there were issues originally with the board.



I am curious if it is worth me making the move and if so is the 980 pro m.2. 2tb @ $249 that much better than the 970 Evo plus @$199.



Is there going to be a huge difference in speed? I feel this technology is a little older but my board wouldn't be able to take advantage of the newer drives anyway until a worthwhile upgrade comes my way.



Currently, I am using 3 2TB 850 Pro 2TB SSD's so I wonder if it is even worth getting an NVME for a slight gain.



Love any thoughts or opinions on this fun topic!