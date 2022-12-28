hello, it's the new guy again, with a question are the os programs actually operating systems?

ok, i FINALLY found out how to get the debian os i've been wanting installed, had been working with ubuntu but the internet wouldn't auto connect like it should (kept having to manually turn off the internet and turn it back on in order to connect, debian doesn't do that). as the you tube video i found states, debian group doesn't seem to want you to use debian.



i digress, mineros, hiveos, ect. i've tryed installing all of them as a second operating system on their own m2 drive. they never seem to want to boot up properly. one of two things occur after installing the "os". the drive is hidden after i install the crypto "os" if i didn't think to change the boot order prior to the install so i can't access it, or it begins booting and the screen starts throwing 50 or more lines stating FAIL up and the "os" shuts down and i have to hard restart my computer just to access the bios and flip back to my linux os.



are programs like mineros, hiveos, etc. actually operating systems that run independently, or do they need the windows, apple, or linux operating systems attached to them? i read the installation directions before downloading, i watch the you tube videos multiple times before i install, then while i'm installing i run and pause at each step for the sake of accuracy. is you tube the facebook of "how-to's" as far as crypto building is concerned? i mean they seem to be doing what i remember the documentation told me to do, unless something i forgot got skipped over. am i doomed to two or three more months of trying this one, and when it doesn't work, then the next one? i'd appreciate some help, GREATLY. if there is documentation i haven't found, backed with videos so i can reference what i may not understand, i would love that. i learned terminal commands for ubuntu. i don't expect a huge variance in the command codes, since i believe ubuntu was built from debian. i plan on checking the command lists for ubuntu and debian in the next couple days to see if there are any command differences between the two os's, so i can do whatever command translation changes needed in order to get that end to go more smoothly.



ok, thank you in advance for any help you can offer,

cryo