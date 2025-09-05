"Hello" from a plane ~200 miles (320 km) away via Meshtastic (LoRa)

Yeah Hi,So, me and my friend are slowly creating a rudimentary Meshtastic network around town for emergency/grid down scenarios.We're in NE Poland, near the border, in the Masuria region.I'm rocking a Heltec Wireless Paper with a tiny whip antenna. I can TX to nodes only approx. 1 mile away due to (forced) poor antenna placement. Basically, across town.But the fun thing is that thanks to a repeating node 55 miles away to the West, I was able to receive Chat from Wizz Air flight W43202 (Stockholm - Bucharest). Sadly, couldn't respond. YET.Pics tell the tale.Our goal now is to place one of "our" nodes on a roof/balcony of one of the taller public buildings in order to facilitate town-wide comms for weaker transmitting units.Still figuring it all out, obviously. Radio is complicated. But I'm really impressed and can't wait to stick a node somewhere high-up, downtown.Also, MQTT integration opens up some amazing possibilities for setting up automated alert systems, all beautiful DIY.Anyone managed to establish links with far away nodes?^ red spot in NE Poland is me.