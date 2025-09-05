  • Some users have recently had their accounts hijacked. It seems that the now defunct EVGA forums might have compromised your password there and seems many are using the same PW here. We would suggest you UPDATE YOUR PASSWORD and TURN ON 2FA for your account here to further secure it. None of the compromised accounts had 2FA turned on.
    Once you have enabled 2FA, your account will be updated soon to show a badge, letting other members know that you use 2FA to protect your account. This should be beneficial for everyone that uses FSFT.

"Hello" from a plane ~200 miles (320 km) away via Meshtastic (LoRa)

michalrz2

michalrz2

n00b
2FA
Joined
Aug 21, 2025
Messages
8
Yeah Hi,

So, me and my friend are slowly creating a rudimentary Meshtastic network around town for emergency/grid down scenarios.
We're in NE Poland, near the border, in the Masuria region.

I'm rocking a Heltec Wireless Paper with a tiny whip antenna. I can TX to nodes only approx. 1 mile away due to (forced) poor antenna placement. Basically, across town.
But the fun thing is that thanks to a repeating node 55 miles away to the West, I was able to receive Chat from Wizz Air flight W43202 (Stockholm - Bucharest). Sadly, couldn't respond. YET.

Pics tell the tale.
Our goal now is to place one of "our" nodes on a roof/balcony of one of the taller public buildings in order to facilitate town-wide comms for weaker transmitting units.

Still figuring it all out, obviously. Radio is complicated. But I'm really impressed and can't wait to stick a node somewhere high-up, downtown.

Also, MQTT integration opens up some amazing possibilities for setting up automated alert systems, all beautiful DIY.

Anyone managed to establish links with far away nodes?

IMG_20250905_152601083_HDR.jpg

IMG_20250905_062114965_MFNR.jpg

Screenshot_20250905-152812.jpg

Screenshot_20250905-152732.jpg
flight path.jpg
^ red spot in NE Poland is me.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Back
Top