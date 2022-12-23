Hell Ya!!! Best score on a Moto G100 baby!!!!

Best self Xmas present!Paid 540usd, tax and shipping, for a new Moto G100 because that was all I could find new, went to the Amazon locker to pick it up and the box felt empty.Went inside the 7-Eleven, saw the box been opened and resealed with Amazon tape. Opened it up and saw a unsealed, empty Moto G100 Box! FUCK YA BABY!!!Porch Pirates eat your hearts out, someone beat you too it! I hope the Amazon employee found it worth it!Hopefully they give me a full refund because I'm steaming mad.I hope the thief gets arrested and lose their job also.This is the 1st time this happened to me. And FFS, what type of Einstein employee decides to do this? Hopefully Amazon finds them.Anyway, Why a Moto G100? Here's why and don't question why unless you can recommend at least the specs and features, I'm done beating that dead horse.-Minimum Snapdragon 870-8GB RAM, 128GB UFS 3 storage-Dual SIM or SIM and SD tray. Yeeeeeees, I WUV EXTRA STORAGE!-3.5mm headphone jack. Bluetooth isn't all that great for me.-USB 3 with HDMI out and onboard desktop mode.-LCD screen. Because I hang on to tech longer than most.-Fingerprint reader with face unlock-Android 12. Because Android 11 is broken and you can't use BT controllers. I like to emulate consoles.