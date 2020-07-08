Heckin' heavy power supply!!? Can it be used to power TWO motherboards?

I recently ordered a used workstation power supply off a certain auction website.

It's a 1060 watt BEAST from a Lenovo ThinkStation apparently.



What does all this weight mean? I have another 1000 watt PSU, but it's not nearly this heavy.

Is it just really darn stable and powerful?



Anyways, my issue is the fact that I'm putting it into a case that already houses two motherboards. However, one of the motherboards already has a power supply, although its current PSU is only 430 watts. It's a retro machine, so it doesn't need much.



Here's my true query: Can I run two motherboards off of one power supply? This power supply seems to have one normal motherboard power connector, but it also has another set of wires that contain what looks like TWO HALVES of one motherboard power connector. What is this? Can I just plug it in and see if it works?



Is there a risk of damage? The PSU is called a FS7052 41A9762 and it's from a ThinkStation D20.