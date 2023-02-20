Heatsink/fan for Vega 56

applegrcoug
Limp Gawd
- Joined
- Aug 28, 2021
- Messages
- 331
Awhile ago I bought a used XFX Vega 56 that had been converted to be watercooled. As it was used, it didn't have the original heatsink for air cooling. No biggie as I had the pieces to utilize it.
Fast forward to now and it is just sitting around and really can't be utilized very well. I guess I want to get it so it can be used for something...not sure what, but something.
My question is, can I go on ebay and get a for parts Vega 56 to rob the heatsink/fan?
According to techpowerup, it uses board 109-D05057-00_02 https://www.techpowerup.com/gpu-specs/xfx-rx-vega-56.b4867
On ebay, there is a busted red dragon. According to tech powerup, it also uses the same board. https://www.techpowerup.com/gpu-specs/powercolor-red-dragon-rx-vega-56-oc.b5659
Should work, right????
Fast forward to now and it is just sitting around and really can't be utilized very well. I guess I want to get it so it can be used for something...not sure what, but something.
My question is, can I go on ebay and get a for parts Vega 56 to rob the heatsink/fan?
According to techpowerup, it uses board 109-D05057-00_02 https://www.techpowerup.com/gpu-specs/xfx-rx-vega-56.b4867
On ebay, there is a busted red dragon. According to tech powerup, it also uses the same board. https://www.techpowerup.com/gpu-specs/powercolor-red-dragon-rx-vega-56-oc.b5659
Should work, right????