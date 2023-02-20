Heatsink/fan for Vega 56

applegrcoug

Aug 28, 2021
Awhile ago I bought a used XFX Vega 56 that had been converted to be watercooled. As it was used, it didn't have the original heatsink for air cooling. No biggie as I had the pieces to utilize it.

Fast forward to now and it is just sitting around and really can't be utilized very well. I guess I want to get it so it can be used for something...not sure what, but something.

My question is, can I go on ebay and get a for parts Vega 56 to rob the heatsink/fan?

According to techpowerup, it uses board 109-D05057-00_02 https://www.techpowerup.com/gpu-specs/xfx-rx-vega-56.b4867

On ebay, there is a busted red dragon. According to tech powerup, it also uses the same board. https://www.techpowerup.com/gpu-specs/powercolor-red-dragon-rx-vega-56-oc.b5659

Should work, right????
 
U

UnknownSouljer

Sep 24, 2001
I suppose you could also see if what you have is a reference design and check if there are any closed loop GPU coolers for it.

There is also the Morpheus 2. Several users in the reviews have used it on reference/frontier edition Vega 56's.
https://www.amazon.com/RAIJINTEK-Morpheus-Heat-Pipe-Heat-Sink-Options/dp/B00R6YQYQ2/ref=sr_1_1?crid=1RW4XNP2XMPBC&keywords=morpheus+cooling&qid=1676935730&sprefix=morpheus+coolin,aps,296&sr=8-1&th=1

In regard to fitment of other coolers on your card, I can't comment on that.
 
