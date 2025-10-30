Heart Machine Workers Suffer Another Round of Layoffs Ahead of Next Game Launch

erek
"At the time of writing, it's unclear just how many workers were laid off, but it appears as though the layoffs will affect multiple roles in different departments. One worker who worked on PR and community and management, commented in a video that "by the time Possessor(s) comes out on November 11, I don't know that anyone who worked on it will even be at the company anymore." She also mentions that the layoffs would be effective immediately, echoing the sentiments of other posts and suggesting that some staff members have been retained until the game launches. This was confirmed by a producer who was laid off, who says that her time a Heart Machine "will come to an end after Possessor(s) ships," adding that she is too busy "literally shipping the game to start actively looking for work.""
Source: https://www.techpowerup.com/342440/...er-round-of-layoffs-ahead-of-next-game-launch
