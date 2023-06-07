Healthcare org with over 100 clinics uses OpenAI's GPT-4 to write medical records

erek
erek
- Joined
- Dec 19, 2005
- Messages
- 9,793
Hmm
"Carbon Health CEO Eren Bali said the software is directly integrated into the firm's electronic health records (EHR) system, and is powered by OpenAI's latest language model, GPT-4.
Carbon Health said the tool produces consultation summaries in four minutes, compared to the 16 consumed by a flesh and blood doctor working alone. Clinics can therefore see more patients
"The use of scribes and transcription services is standard in the healthcare industry, and a majority of patients provide consent to have their visit recorded by their provider," a spokesperson told The Register on Monday.
"Once the note is ready in our EHR, we notify the provider to review, edit, and validate the medical decision making summary as needed (approval of the visit summary is always completed by the provider). We are still refining the feature with more provider feedback."
Generative AI models aren't perfect, and often produce errors. Physicians therefore need to verify the AI-generated text. Carbon Health claims 88 percent of the verbiage can be accepted without edits.
Carbon Health said the model is already supporting over 130 clinics, where over 600 staff have access to the tool. A clinic testing the tool in San Francisco reportedly saw a 30 percent increase in the number of patients it could treat."
Source: https://www.theregister.com/2023/06/06/carbon_health_deploys_gpt4powered_tools/
