Healthcare org with over 100 clinics uses OpenAI's GPT-4 to write medical records

Having worked with a medical provider in the past, this is actually a good thing.

It was a mess, notes were inconsistent and incomplete, records were not linked correctly, patient data was in the system but not in the profile, and diagnoses were omitted. So specialist A would put it to the correct patient file in system A, which might get side loaded into system B, but because of the shoddy interface its missing some data, and it gets worse when your Dr pulls it up into system C for them to talk to you about.

Or god forbid you have been seeing 10 specialists over a decade and you see your Dr and they are all "Yes I have your history" and a solid 70% of it is not there so they send you back for a test you did 5 years ago...



Hiring a data entry team to tackle it over a few years was always a pipe dream, as there was just too much paperwork, and they would all need some base knowledge level to put what they were seeing in context so they were expensive so the costs were astronomical.