Healthcare org with over 100 clinics uses OpenAI's GPT-4 to write medical records

Hmm 🤔

"Carbon Health CEO Eren Bali said the software is directly integrated into the firm's electronic health records (EHR) system, and is powered by OpenAI's latest language model, GPT-4.

Carbon Health said the tool produces consultation summaries in four minutes, compared to the 16 consumed by a flesh and blood doctor working alone. Clinics can therefore see more patients

"The use of scribes and transcription services is standard in the healthcare industry, and a majority of patients provide consent to have their visit recorded by their provider," a spokesperson told The Register on Monday.


"Once the note is ready in our EHR, we notify the provider to review, edit, and validate the medical decision making summary as needed (approval of the visit summary is always completed by the provider). We are still refining the feature with more provider feedback."

Generative AI models aren't perfect, and often produce errors. Physicians therefore need to verify the AI-generated text. Carbon Health claims 88 percent of the verbiage can be accepted without edits.

Carbon Health said the model is already supporting over 130 clinics, where over 600 staff have access to the tool. A clinic testing the tool in San Francisco reportedly saw a 30 percent increase in the number of patients it could treat."

Source: https://www.theregister.com/2023/06/06/carbon_health_deploys_gpt4powered_tools/
 
I don't see where this can go wrong at all.

Someone really needs to put the reins on all of this AI bullshit.

Machine Learning = Good.

AI = potentially very very bad.
 
Having worked with a medical provider in the past, this is actually a good thing.
It was a mess, notes were inconsistent and incomplete, records were not linked correctly, patient data was in the system but not in the profile, and diagnoses were omitted. So specialist A would put it to the correct patient file in system A, which might get side loaded into system B, but because of the shoddy interface its missing some data, and it gets worse when your Dr pulls it up into system C for them to talk to you about.
Or god forbid you have been seeing 10 specialists over a decade and you see your Dr and they are all "Yes I have your history" and a solid 70% of it is not there so they send you back for a test you did 5 years ago...

Hiring a data entry team to tackle it over a few years was always a pipe dream, as there was just too much paperwork, and they would all need some base knowledge level to put what they were seeing in context so they were expensive so the costs were astronomical.
 
