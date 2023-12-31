Heads up: 8 Pin CPU cable for older EVGA SuperNova PSUs (available)

I have an EVGA 650 G2 PSU (for about 5 years)..
https://www.evga.com/articles/archive/00927/EVGA-SuperNOVA-650-550-G2-Power-Supplies/default.asp
but it came with 2 / 4 pin CPU cables (not the 4+4 CPU connectors that join for a single 8 pin connector).. My recently acquired 12700K / Z690 complained about not using the full 8 pins on post (was using a 4 on the 8, and the other 4 on the 4). Previous builds did not complain.
You can buy a single 8 pin CPU cable here.. and it is working out great for me.
https://www.amazon.com/dp/B08RDGL57C?psc=1&ref=ppx_yo2ov_dt_b_product_details
I tend to keep my PSUs at least 10 years (never had any issues).. so if you are like me and don't refresh PSUs with each build....
I probably could have reached out to EVGA for one.. but Prime was fast to deliver.
