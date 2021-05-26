Headphones - audio in game; knowing where your enemy is? (How does a USB Headset work to let you know where what you are hearing is in the gamespace?

D

DarkSideA8

Gawd
Joined
Apr 13, 2005
Messages
784
I know how a 5.1 (etc.) audio solution would allow a player to 'know' where an enemy character is through audio cues, but how does that work for headsets?

FWIW - I'm playing Tarkov - a game where the developers have purportedly worked to make the audio experience a core component of the game. I'm using a set of Corsair Void Pro (wired) headphones connected to a USB port.

Overall, sound quality is good, the problem is occasionally trying to figure out whether an enemy is forward left or backward left (of my current in-game orientation). So far, I'm getting the sense of 'someone is near' and 'left' but not much more precision.

I'm wondering if there is some software setting I've left unused due to ignorance that can help me improve this aspect of the experience.

Thanks in advance.
 
W

Wiz33

Limp Gawd
Joined
May 2, 2015
Messages
413
From what I have gathered, you need a 5.1/7.1 headphone, some use multiple speakers to simulate the side and rear channels and some us some sort of DSP to vary sound delay to simulate the side and rear. Short of that you're not going to get surround sound from 2 speaker stereo headphone.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top