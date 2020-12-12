Headphone stand - suggestions needed!

Hello all!I am an engineer and a big fan of perfect audio, especially on my headphones. Some time ago, I bought the AKG k612 headphones and I love them. Perfect and clean audio, very open scene and the design! Worth every $ I spent on it.However, the one problem I found is that I am concerned about the headbands distortion, when not using it and hanging on headphone hanger.That's why (as an engineer) I started thinking of the solution, how to store my k612 and be calm about headbands. I've made my headphone stand (so I don't need to hang k612) and I want to share it with the world.However I would like to meet the premium look of the k612, it is quite challenging though! I am wondering about several aspects, so I created my own survey/research.Could You please, as true Audiophiles, help me with this one, so I'll get rid off my dilemmas?If you leave your email in the form (totally optional), I will send you a discount code once my headphone stand is available for sale!PS. The survey should take no longer than 1 minute to complete!