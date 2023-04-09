Head Of AMD’s Controversial Research Group Leaves Amid Other Exec Changes

erek
[H]F Junkie
- Joined
- Dec 19, 2005
- Messages
- 8,931
Influential*
"Gaston Sandoval joined AMD in March as corporate vice president of global PC client marketing after previously serving as chief commercial officer of industry solutions at Lenovo, according to LinkedIn. He has spent most of his career at IBM, where he worked from 1995 to 2017.
Meanwhile, Scott Shillington moved to the role of corporate vice president of worldwide commercial sales at AMD, according to LinkedIn. He was previously head of AMD’s global priority accounts.
Last week, CRN reported that Marty Bauerlein left AMD as head of North America VAR sales and commercial distribution after taking the role 18 months ago. The 25-year distribution veteran began a new job as chief commercial officer at D&H Distributing in April.
“AMD has experienced amazing growth in the channel. But at the end of the day, my heart and soul is with running a distribution business,” Bauerlein told CRN in an exclusive interview."
Source: https://www.crn.com/news/components...research-group-leaves-amid-other-exec-changes
