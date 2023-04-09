Head Of AMD’s Controversial Research Group Leaves Amid Other Exec Changes

erek

erek

[H]F Junkie
Joined
Dec 19, 2005
Messages
8,931
Influential*

"Gaston Sandoval joined AMD in March as corporate vice president of global PC client marketing after previously serving as chief commercial officer of industry solutions at Lenovo, according to LinkedIn. He has spent most of his career at IBM, where he worked from 1995 to 2017.

Meanwhile, Scott Shillington moved to the role of corporate vice president of worldwide commercial sales at AMD, according to LinkedIn. He was previously head of AMD’s global priority accounts.

Last week, CRN reported that Marty Bauerlein left AMD as head of North America VAR sales and commercial distribution after taking the role 18 months ago. The 25-year distribution veteran began a new job as chief commercial officer at D&H Distributing in April.

“AMD has experienced amazing growth in the channel. But at the end of the day, my heart and soul is with running a distribution business,” Bauerlein told CRN in an exclusive interview."

amd-sign.jpg


Source: https://www.crn.com/news/components...research-group-leaves-amid-other-exec-changes
 
L

Lakados

Supreme [H]ardness
Joined
Feb 3, 2014
Messages
7,393
The Exascale supercomputers are plagued with failures “every few hours” of operation.
The GPU division let a critical hardware flaw make it through to the production phase of RDNA 3 which they haven’t found a solution to and have abandoned for RDNA 4.
Not to mention it was under his watch that AMD removed 4 and 8 bit native hardware acceleration leaving them completely unable to even play in the AI space and the 3 biggest AI projects don’t even work on AMD hardware.

I mean if that’s not a reason to be passed over…
 
erek

erek

[H]F Junkie
Joined
Dec 19, 2005
Messages
8,931
Lakados said:
The Exascale supercomputers are plagued with failures “every few hours” of operation.
The GPU division let a critical hardware flaw make it through to the production phase of RDNA 3 which they haven’t found a solution to and have abandoned for RDNA 4.
Not to mention it was under his watch that AMD removed 4 and 8 bit native hardware acceleration leaving them completely unable to even play in the AI space and the 3 biggest AI projects don’t even work on AMD hardware.

I mean if that’s not a reason to be passed over…
Click to expand...
What did they abandon for RDNA 4?
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top