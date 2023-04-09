Head Of AMD’s Controversial Research Group Leaves Amid Other Exec Changes

The Exascale supercomputers are plagued with failures “every few hours” of operation.

The GPU division let a critical hardware flaw make it through to the production phase of RDNA 3 which they haven’t found a solution to and have abandoned for RDNA 4.

Not to mention it was under his watch that AMD removed 4 and 8 bit native hardware acceleration leaving them completely unable to even play in the AI space and the 3 biggest AI projects don’t even work on AMD hardware.



I mean if that’s not a reason to be passed over…