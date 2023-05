It used to be a pain in the ass on the PC, but it has gotten a lot better. At one time 1/2 the games would implement HDR from within the game and the other 1/2 wanted you to enable it within Windows instead. If you did it wrong, HDR wouldn't work correctly. In other cases, the calibration would be all over the place and games would be washed out. In a few other cases, there would be an HDR toggle in the game, but it would just straight up be broken and enabling it looked terrible.



These days it mostly just works. You enable toggle HDR on within Windows prior to starting a game. If you're on Windows 11, you can even press the Windows key+Alt+B to quickly do that. There's an official app for calibrating HDR, too. Even auto-HDR mostly works and looks good. It's not quite as easy as a console where you enable it at a system level, but it's more flexible. After all, there are games on the consoles that aren't in HDR, but the system is using auto-HDR to fake it. On a PC, you can do whatever you want.