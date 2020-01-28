HDR conundrum due to limited HDMI ports on 1080ti

Discussion in 'nVidia Flavor' started by klepp0906, Feb 16, 2019.

  1. Feb 16, 2019 #1
    klepp0906

    klepp0906 Gawd

    Messages:
    541
    Joined:
    Jul 1, 2013
    So ive ran into an issue of sorts. Surprise! I spent an entire weeks worth of days top to bottom researching the limited amount of hdr 4k monitors available.

    finally dialed in on one that hits all the criteria im willing to settle for atm.

    Low and behold, its only DP1.2 so will only accept HDR via hdmi.

    Great if i used 1 display - alas I use 2 and my 1080ti is all DP with a token hdmi.

    At first I thought, ill just connect the other one to the onboard uhd630 graphics! Then i remembered, using the onboard with a discrete only allows you to allocate like 64mb of ram to the gpu which causes all kinds of flickering issues with softwares like adobe dimension and OBS to name a few.

    So in the end, ill need to connect both displays to my discrete (which is how i have it now, ala DP, as they arent hdr compliant)

    What are my options?

    I gather an active displayport adapter, many seem to support 4k@60 but its not looking like they support HDR? Am i screwed?
     
    klepp0906, Feb 16, 2019
    klepp0906, Feb 16, 2019
    #1
  2. Feb 16, 2019 #2
    Kaos_Drem

    Kaos_Drem Gawd

    Messages:
    958
    Joined:
    Oct 16, 2004
    I'm confused...you have an EVGA 1080FE or a 1080ti? Either way, you have 3xDP1.4 and 1xHDMI 2.0b and use both monitors on you DP ports.

    Also DP is fully HDR compliant as of DP 1.4 which Pascal 1060 and higher have. The monitor itself might not be HDR compliant with DP1.4 but I don't see why you couldn't plug in your HDMI port to your monitor and use that?

    Alternatively if you really want to use a DP output on the card and convert to HDMI 2.0b I would recommend going with the best quality ones out there.
    Club3D CAC-1080 Active DisplayPort 1.4 to HDMI 2.0b HDR Adapter
    https://www.amazon.com/CAC-1080-Dis...7010&s=gateway&sprefix=club3d+,aps,203&sr=8-4
     
    Kaos_Drem, Feb 16, 2019
    Kaos_Drem, Feb 16, 2019
    #2
    jmilcher and Armenius like this.
  3. Feb 16, 2019 #3
    klepp0906

    klepp0906 Gawd

    Messages:
    541
    Joined:
    Jul 1, 2013
    i have a 1080ti which is irrelevant as you said. Assume you were going off my sig which apparently needs updating :p

    yes i will be connecting 1 of the dispays via the hdmi off the card, no problems there. The secondary display is my concern. DP1.4 is HDR compliant which the card is, however the monitor only has DP1.2 which means HDR is only via HDMI.

    So i need an adapter that will convert DP1.4 to HDMI2.0(a/b?) and support HDR in doing so.

    Found several that claimed to be able to convert and support 4k@60 but stopped at supporting HDR as well.

    ill take a look at that adapter you posted ;)
     
    klepp0906, Feb 16, 2019
    klepp0906, Feb 16, 2019
    #3
  4. Feb 16, 2019 #4
    Kaos_Drem

    Kaos_Drem Gawd

    Messages:
    958
    Joined:
    Oct 16, 2004
    My day job has a lot of "compatibility testing" related to display, HDR, etc... There might be other adapters that are capable of it, but those Club3d ones are the best quality by far. They also have a pretty decent reputation in the industry for being the first to support HDCP2.2 over DP to HDMI.
     
    Kaos_Drem, Feb 16, 2019
    Kaos_Drem, Feb 16, 2019
    #4
    Armenius likes this.
  5. Feb 16, 2019 #5
    Nenu

    Nenu [H]ardened

    Messages:
    19,094
    Joined:
    Apr 28, 2007
    As Kaos_Drem said, the Club3D CAC 1080 will do the job, I'm using one with my 1080ti.
    It is the only solution on the market for HDR.

    If it doesnt appear to support HDR go to this page and click the Downloads link at the bottom to get the firmware update.
    https://www.club-3d.com/en/detail/2442/displayport_1.4_to_hdmi_2.0b_hdr/

    You may also need to update your 1080ti to properly support DP1.4
    https://www.nvidia.com/object/nv-uefi-update-x64.html
    The tool automatically updates part of the firmware.
    Run it again to confirm if it has been applied.


    I found a downside to the CAC 1080.
    It supports 7.1 24/192KHz and Atmos etc.
    But it does not recognise my Denon AVR (x4400H) as supporting anything other than 7.1 16/48KHz PCM, it wont even do 44.1KHz!
    Even overriding the Edid didnt help.
    Atmos etc pass through ok.
    Club3D support said they dont have a way of remedying this atm and offered a refund.
    So be aware its audio may not work fully with Denon or Marantz (same company) AVRs.
     
    Last edited: Feb 16, 2019
    Nenu, Feb 16, 2019
    Nenu, Feb 16, 2019
    #5
  6. Feb 16, 2019 #6
    klepp0906

    klepp0906 Gawd

    Messages:
    541
    Joined:
    Jul 1, 2013
    thanks much for the info guys, looks like the club3d one it is. I use an onkyo avr so hopefully its maker specific and not affected should i make use of it ;p

    I have another question, latency. I heard active adapters can add a bunch/do add a bunch? True or?
     
    klepp0906, Feb 16, 2019
    klepp0906, Feb 16, 2019
    #6
  7. Feb 16, 2019 #7
    Nenu

    Nenu [H]ardened

    Messages:
    19,094
    Joined:
    Apr 28, 2007
    No latency issues at all.
    I havent heard of anyone else struggling with the audio issues I get, then again I am into high def audio.
    If I let windows do its stuff normally I wouldnt have noticed the issue.
    But I choose to play music audio without the windows mixer (wasapi or ASIO).
    It still sounds very good at 16/48KHz so worst case you are not in the cold.
     
    Nenu, Feb 16, 2019
    Nenu, Feb 16, 2019
    #7
  8. Feb 18, 2019 #8
    Armenius

    Armenius I Drive Myself to the [H]ospital

    Messages:
    20,209
    Joined:
    Jan 28, 2014
    Why can't you connect one monitor to DP and the HDR monitor to HDMI? HDR worked just fine on my Titan X connected to my TV with HDMI while my PG278Q was connected with DP at the same time.
     
    Armenius, Feb 18, 2019
    Armenius, Feb 18, 2019
    #8
    cybereality likes this.
  9. Jan 28, 2020 at 2:49 PM #9
    djoye

    djoye 2[H]4U

    Messages:
    2,808
    Joined:
    Aug 31, 2004
    Responding to this because this came up on a Google search. I'm running into the same problem with my Denon receivers.

    I bought a couple of these Club3D DP->HDMI adapters for my HTPC thinking these were hot stuff, and while they do 4K60 and support all the Dolby/DTS features my AVR-S750H supports, they can't do anything more than stereo PCM. I tried on an AVR-3806 with similar results. You can set your Denon AVR to 7.1 speakers in Windows, but audio will only come out the front L/R speakers. I plug in a $9 DP->HDMI adapter and I have everything except 4K60 and a few odd Dolby/DTS codecs (still have lossless stuff and 4K30). I don't really need the 7.1 PCM because I think I can just work around it, but it's kinda lame so I might return them if it doesn't cost me anything.
     
    djoye, Jan 28, 2020 at 2:49 PM
    djoye, Jan 28, 2020 at 2:49 PM
    #9