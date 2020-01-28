HDR conundrum due to limited HDMI ports on 1080ti

So ive ran into an issue of sorts. Surprise! I spent an entire weeks worth of days top to bottom researching the limited amount of hdr 4k monitors available. finally dialed in on one that hits all the criteria im willing to settle for atm. Low and behold, its only DP1.2 so will only accept HDR via hdmi. Great if i used 1 display - alas I use 2 and my 1080ti is all DP with a token hdmi. At first I thought, ill just connect the other one to the onboard uhd630 graphics! Then i remembered, using the onboard with a discrete only allows you to allocate like 64mb of ram to the gpu which causes all kinds of flickering issues with softwares like adobe dimension and OBS to name a few. So in the end, ill need to connect both displays to my discrete (which is how i have it now, ala DP, as they arent hdr compliant) What are my options? I gather an active displayport adapter, many seem to support 4k@60 but its not looking like they support HDR? Am i screwed?