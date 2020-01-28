HDR conundrum due to limited HDMI ports on 1080ti

As Kaos_Drem said, the Club3D CAC 1080 will do the job, I'm using one with my 1080ti.It is the only solution on the market for HDR.If it doesnt appear to support HDR go to this page and click the Downloads link at the bottom to get the firmware update.You may also need to update your 1080ti to properly support DP1.4The tool automatically updates part of the firmware.Run it again to confirm if it has been applied.I found a downside to the CAC 1080.It supports 7.1 24/192KHz and Atmos etc.But it does not recognise my Denon AVR (x4400H) as supporting anything other than 7.1 16/48KHz PCM, it wont even do 44.1KHz!Even overriding the Edid didnt help.Atmos etc pass through ok.Club3D support said they dont have a way of remedying this atm and offered a refund.So be aware its audio may not work fully with Denon or Marantz (same company) AVRs.