HDR and color management. HDR400 is still awesome?

sblantipodi
2[H]4U
- Joined
- Aug 29, 2010
- Messages
- 3,529
I don't know why people still continue to say that HDR 400 is useless but I don't agree with this.
I have an Acer XV273K monitor HDR400 and I can say that on my monitor enabling HDR improves the general quality by a wide margin.
HDR enables color management from the app and the color are improved by a wide margin.
Why people still say that hdr400 is useless?
Even HDR 100 can be useful if the monitor because you enter a color managed environment.
