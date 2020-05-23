HDR and color management. HDR400 is still awesome?

S

sblantipodi

2[H]4U
Joined
Aug 29, 2010
Messages
3,529
I don't know why people still continue to say that HDR 400 is useless but I don't agree with this.

I have an Acer XV273K monitor HDR400 and I can say that on my monitor enabling HDR improves the general quality by a wide margin.

HDR enables color management from the app and the color are improved by a wide margin.
Why people still say that hdr400 is useless?

Even HDR 100 can be useful if the monitor because you enter a color managed environment.
 
