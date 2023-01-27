HDMI-to-DVI-D adapter - will audio be transported?

OpenSource Ghost
My old Samsung TV's HDMI1 port broke off and it was the only port that supported PC Mode and 4:4:4 chrome subsampling, full RGB, and has the lowest latency. The other 3 HDMI ports on TV do not support PC Mode. The only other way to get PC Mode now is to use DVI-D port on TV, but my RTX 3070 Ti only has Display Port and HDMI ports. Would HDMI-to-DVI-D transport audio to my TV?
I also tried Service Menu, but couldn't find a way to map PC Mode onto other HDMI ports, but "DVI-D Sound" option was present and set to "On". I guess the sound should work, shouldn't it?
