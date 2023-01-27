HDMI-to-DVI-D adapter - will audio be transported?

It can work, HDMI and single link DVI-D are basically electrically compatible. What your display and source want to do is up to them though. HDMI Audio is more or less just some data during VBLank, so it fits fine in DVI signaling, it's just not exactly according to DVI spec. I would not try to use display port for this unless you don't have a choice, because it's going to be an active adapter and you don't want that. Use either a cable or one of the passive electrical adapters they used to make with the big chunky DVI connector on one side and a female HDMI on the back.