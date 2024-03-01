HDMI Forum to AMD: No, you can’t make an open source HDMI 2.1 driver

This is a repugnant situation. Consider that many monitors, including the recent often-used-as-monitors LG CX/C1/C2/C3 OLED displays only have HDMI inputs, and that HDMI 2.1 is necessary in order to have the full feature set like 4K 120hz HDR 10-bit 4:4:4 VRR/Gsync/FreeSync, this is infuriating fron a usabiity standpoint with the ubiquity. I agree with Goat above that this is another issue with IP law run amok and yet another example of why it tends to serve powerful incumbents; note that the HDMI organization changed their demands relatively recently in a way that was not the case in the past. Furthermore, this is a penalty to - like sadly many things in this society - those trying to do things "right".



AMD should be able to advertise their open source fully capable drivers on Linux as a feature, just like their use of many other open source standards. However at the practical level, having watched for the last two decades or so, there are only a handful of users who are willing to GIVE UP functionality because of an ideological viewpoint. Lots of new Linux users love the ability to game on their Steam Decks or manual Linux install thanks to Proton, and more devs are porting their games to Linux native because this growing interest. However, when making the choice between their next GPU, if it comes down to "get Nvidia, use their proprietary drivers but everything works at full resolution vs "Get AMD which I like their open source drivers, but it doesn't work on my HDMI 4K monitor without limitations", lots of people will just go with the former - something that is no fault of AMD's, but rather the HDMI Forum. This is just one partial example but still, the issue shouldbe now how do we get around it?



Solutions at this point come down to either the technical to the legal. From the technical point of view, one stop-gap is perhaps a DP > HDMI converter, but so far many of those i've seen are either A) expensive B) maybe don't support ALL the features of a display like mine I listed above so its still undesirable. Is anyone aware of a converter capable of the full 48gbps bandwidth, 4K 120hz VRR HDR, wide color gamut 10bit ? Some claim to be able to do so but then user reports suggest otherwise. Maybe there are some good ones out there, but an active converter is probably only a stopgap. The other solution may have to be legal. Some hypothesize that the more permissive legal environment of Europe will rule for interoperability or at very least can be another "the users must manually download the video and audio codecs if their local jurisdiction allows it *wink* " situation . I saw some discussing that simply calling it HDMI Compatible (a la IBM Comaptible) may get around the legal issues and if that's the case, more power to them - no diferent than having a monitor that's not officially Gsync supported, but is "gsync compatible" because its using VESA ActiveSync / VRR as part of te FreeSync standard. There are other solutions too, like AMD just paying for the inclusion that allows them to release it FOSS if possible, or create a tiny proprietary add-on for HDMI support functionally; that is the strength of their GPU drivers on Linux where they can have a FOSS base and proprietary add-ons as it was, if necessary. Hell, maybe a mesh of the two where the add-on is in open source form in another jurisdiction as a HDMI-Compatible bit, yet a binary blob when included officially?



Either way, this cannot be allowed to stand. Those who will not find themselves deeply interested in the politics of free software and Linux will instead look at it as "something AMD can't do, but Nvidia can" from a pragmatic standpoint and that's unfortunate. Hopefully a variety of soluitions officially or otherwise will come soon.