HDMI Forum to AMD: No, you can’t make an open source HDMI 2.1 driver

https://arstechnica.com/gadgets/202...you-cant-make-an-open-source-hdmi-2-1-driver/
Display port just keeps looking better every day.
Linux blog Phoronix noted in January 2021 that the HDMI Forum did not offer public access to the HDMI 2.1 specification. Alex Deucher, an AMD engineer who has long contributed to the company's open source offerings, has kept a related bug thread alive for at least two years, only to deliver the negative outcome yesterday.
In February 2023, Deucher reported that he was "working with our [AMD] legal team to sort out what we can deliver while still complying with our obligations to HDMI Forum." Two months later, he said that AMD got "the basic functionality up and running, now we have to go through each of the features with legal and determine if/how we can expose them while still meeting our obligations." Summer and fall of 2023 went by, with legal review still underway, and in October, the decision was "in the hands of the HDMI Forum."
On Wednesday afternoon, Deucher offered the current resolution:
The HDMI Forum has rejected our proposal unfortunately. At this time an open source HDMI 2.1 implementation is not possible without running afoul of the HDMI Forum requirements.
Display port just keeps looking better every day.