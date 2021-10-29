I have a quick question I need an HDMI "Faker" as in have it think my TV is on all of the time using my Ryzen 7 3700X with my GT1030 (In signature line) and when I turn off the TV both screens default back to 1080P instead of my "4K" (Not really 4K LoL damn marketing people) both displays support it but if the TV is off it does not pass it though any kind of device to fix this?



I might just use an HDMI coupler (Don't want to wear out the HDMI port on the card as they are cheap already and a PITA to replace if needed) but does a "real solution" exist?