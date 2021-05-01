HDMI 5.1 output on old H61M-HVS

Hi,
I have a very old H61M-HVS motherboard. Specs say "5.1 CH HD Audio (VIA® VT1705 Audio Codec)".
https://www.asrock.com/mb/Intel/h61m-hvs/index.asp
Does this mean the sound is carried over in HDMI uncompressed? How can I check it? I don't have a HDMI av receiver yet...
I have a very old H61M-HVS motherboard. Specs say "5.1 CH HD Audio (VIA® VT1705 Audio Codec)".
https://www.asrock.com/mb/Intel/h61m-hvs/index.asp
Does this mean the sound is carried over in HDMI uncompressed? How can I check it? I don't have a HDMI av receiver yet...