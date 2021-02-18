HDMI 2.1 AVR Recommendations (2021)

The title of the thread says it all. I know there were some early issues with certain models having problems with the Xbox Series X and Nvidia 3000 series. I started looking into models from Pioneer, Denon, Onkyo, Marantz, etc. but a lot of what they're pushing isn't actually available right now. In at least a few cases, they're pushing models that won't be on sale until the Fall.



Anyone got any current recommendations? In my case, I'm looking for something pretty basic, but can fully handle HDMI 2.1, has at least 7.1, and decodes the full spectrum of normal audio codecs. Something under $750 ideally.