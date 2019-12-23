HDMI 2.1 120Hz Adaptive 4K OLED goodness: LG 2019 updates C&D models!

This might be what many of you are waiting for, input lag seems very low in gaming mode to boot. Their 2018 models were already great delivering 120Hz 1440 action which many here have had high praise for, I was content with waiting a little longer. But of course it took a damn TV manufacturer to do this. Gaming monitor industry can go and die in a fire for the eternal cocktease that they have been, I've held off upgrading since 2011 because I want a large format display that does 4k/120 at full bitrate for work and play. HDR is a bonus and OLED will deliver pretty well there. Only niggle is 55" is just a bit too big. Would prefer 40" range but can always sit a bit further back if you have a 10k desk to match.. It's LTT, no articles yet that I can see unfortunately so pooptube it is, sorry people.