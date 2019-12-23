HDMI 2.1 120Hz Adaptive 4K OLED goodness: LG 2019 updates C&D models!

Discussion in 'Displays' started by N4CR, Dec 23, 2019 at 9:06 AM.

    N4CR

    This might be what many of you are waiting for, input lag seems very low in gaming mode to boot.

    Their 2018 models were already great delivering 120Hz 1440 action which many here have had high praise for, I was content with waiting a little longer.
    But of course it took a damn TV manufacturer to do this. Gaming monitor industry can go and die in a fire for the eternal cocktease that they have been, I've held off upgrading since 2011 because I want a large format display that does 4k/120 at full bitrate for work and play. HDR is a bonus and OLED will deliver pretty well there. Only niggle is 55" is just a bit too big. Would prefer 40" range but can always sit a bit further back if you have a 10k desk to match..

    It's LTT, no articles yet that I can see unfortunately so pooptube it is, sorry people.
     
    kasakka

    The LG C9 has been out for a year already and is probably THE choice for a gaming TV. We still don't know how it handles 4K @ 120 Hz because there are no devices that can run that out there but hopefully it will be re-reviewed when HDMI 2.1 graphics card get released.

    I was very tempted to pick one of these up during Black Friday but decided to hold on until the C10 series gets released and see if that brings any worthwhile improvements.

    For desktop use OLED will still require special care and next year's rumored 48" model will be a much better choice for that as it's at least slightly less massive. Still needs a deep desk or wall mounting further away.
     
    N4CR likes this.
    N4CR

    Fair on the 4k/120 but they can be driven at reduced colour depth currently even on DP screens.
    48" I could definitely deal with, thanks for the tip. I would also be waiting to see what comes out but also to have a price drop, that said I thought they'd fixed the OLED burn in mostly for desktop use?
     
    Murzilka

