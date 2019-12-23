HDMI 2.1 120Hz Adaptive 4K OLED goodness: LG 2019 updates C&D models!

The LG C9 has been out for a year already and is probably THE choice for a gaming TV. We still don't know how it handles 4K @ 120 Hz because there are no devices that can run that out there but hopefully it will be re-reviewed when HDMI 2.1 graphics card get released.



I was very tempted to pick one of these up during Black Friday but decided to hold on until the C10 series gets released and see if that brings any worthwhile improvements.



For desktop use OLED will still require special care and next year's rumored 48" model will be a much better choice for that as it's at least slightly less massive. Still needs a deep desk or wall mounting further away.

