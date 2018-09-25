HDMI 1.4 wont produce 60HZ 2560x1440

N4CR said: HDMI 1.4 and 2.0 can't handle as much bandwidth as comparitive Dp level. So Dp can usually do higher bitrate for same res/hz.

So I would check what the bandwidth for Dp1.4 is as it's probably not enough for 2560x1440/60/10bit

2560x1440 * 10 bpc * 3 color channels * 60 refreshes per second = 6.6 Gb/s, which is well under the 8.16 Gb/s bandwidth limit of HDMI 1.4.To the OP, I would check to make sure your graphic driver is up to date and has come directly from Intel (not Windows Update).I would also try another cable. Make sure it is one from a manufacturer on the HDMI adopter list.Also make sure your cable run is not exessively long. You're probably safe up to 15 metres for 2560x1440 without the need for a repeater.