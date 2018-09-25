HDMI 1.4 wont produce 60HZ 2560x1440

digitalmedium

Hello,
Hardware: Intel Iris Graphics (Processor: Intel 6260u)
Display: NEC PA272

the monitor above whose hdmi port according to the site https://www.nec-display-solutions.com/ is version 1.4
connecting this monitor to the PC (nuc6i5) above, whose hdmi version is 1.4 as well does not produce 60hz at 2560x1440.
basically its 30hz at 2560x1440 via hdmi.. display port does 60hz at 2560x1440 no hassle.. Whats causing this? Or this monitor is unable to do 60hz via hdmi 1.4?
 
digitalmedium

Whats concerning me mostly is that newer computers (Intel nuc) are ditching DisplayPorts for HDMI 2.0 entirely, and if this monitor is unable to do 60hz 2560x1440 via hdmi 2.0 likewise im stuck at display port? :/
 
N4CR

HDMI 1.4 and 2.0 can't handle as much bandwidth as comparitive Dp level. So Dp can usually do higher bitrate for same res/hz.
So I would check what the bandwidth for Dp1.4 is as it's probably not enough for 2560x1440/60/10bit
 
Armenius

N4CR said:
HDMI 1.4 and 2.0 can't handle as much bandwidth as comparitive Dp level. So Dp can usually do higher bitrate for same res/hz.
So I would check what the bandwidth for Dp1.4 is as it's probably not enough for 2560x1440/60/10bit
2560x1440 * 10 bpc * 3 color channels * 60 refreshes per second = 6.6 Gb/s, which is well under the 8.16 Gb/s bandwidth limit of HDMI 1.4.

To the OP, I would check to make sure your graphic driver is up to date and has come directly from Intel (not Windows Update).
https://downloadcenter.intel.com/pr...e-i5-6260U-Processor-4M-Cache-up-to-2-90-GHz-

I would also try another cable. Make sure it is one from a manufacturer on the HDMI adopter list.
https://www.hdmi.org/learningcenter/adopters_founders.aspx

Also make sure your cable run is not exessively long. You're probably safe up to 15 metres for 2560x1440 without the need for a repeater.
 
AngeloBJ

HDMI 1.4 is capable of 2560x1440 at 60Hz but not every monitor can do it. Also, although probably not the case here, the cable needs to be at least HDMI 1.3 compliant. Did you try to force it to do 60Hz (Custom resolution)
 
Armenius

AngeloBJ said:
HDMI 1.4 is capable of 2560x1440 at 60Hz but not every monitor can do it. Also, although probably not the case here, the cable needs to be at least HDMI 1.3 compliant. Did you try to force it to do 60Hz (Custom resolution)
Native resolution of this monitor is 2560x1440, and the manual notes no limitations of HDMI for any supported resolution.
 
N4CR

Armenius said:
2560x1440 * 10 bpc * 3 color channels * 60 refreshes per second = 6.6 Gb/s, which is well under the 8.16 Gb/s bandwidth limit of HDMI 1.4.

To the OP, I would check to make sure your graphic driver is up to date and has come directly from Intel (not Windows Update).
https://downloadcenter.intel.com/pr...e-i5-6260U-Processor-4M-Cache-up-to-2-90-GHz-

I would also try another cable. Make sure it is one from a manufacturer on the HDMI adopter list.
https://www.hdmi.org/learningcenter/adopters_founders.aspx

Also make sure your cable run is not exessively long. You're probably safe up to 15 metres for 2560x1440 without the need for a repeater.
I stand corrected! Thanks and yeah if that's case, cable/shielding/length/drivers next step. Also check for firmware updates or similar.
 
D

digitalmedium

Ive updated my intel drivers to the latest off Intel website (ver. 154702.4815). Result = HDMI 30HZ.
Got a new intel nuc7i7 (hdmi 2.0a). Connecting PA272W to HDMI = 30HZ at 2560x1440.
Custom resolution forcing. Custom resolutions exceeds the maximum bandwidth capacity.
PA272W HDMI Port is unable to cope? Is it really 1.4 version as the NEC Website states..
Ordered an hdmi to display port adapter, https://www.amazon.co.uk/UGREEN-Displayport-Converter-Support-Powered-Black/dp/B00WM6MPGC

Either way this leads to: NEC Display HDMI Port is "under the standard they claim it to be => 1.4"
PS. Can I delete this forum thread? Thank you for moderation.

IMG_20180928_191637.jpg
 
M

Mr monitor

digitalmedium said:
Ive updated my intel drivers to the latest off Intel website (ver. 154702.4815). Result = HDMI 30HZ.
Got a new intel nuc7i7 (hdmi 2.0a). Connecting PA272W to HDMI = 30HZ at 2560x1440.
Custom resolution forcing. Custom resolutions exceeds the maximum bandwidth capacity.
PA272W HDMI Port is unable to cope? Is it really 1.4 version as the NEC Website states..
Ordered an hdmi to display port adapter, https://www.amazon.co.uk/UGREEN-Displayport-Converter-Support-Powered-Black/dp/B00WM6MPGC

Either way this leads to: NEC Display HDMI Port is "under the standard they claim it to be => 1.4"
PS. Can I delete this forum thread? Thank you for moderation.
Hi, I have a similar issue with PA272w and HDMI with 2560x1440 @ 30Hz - what is your monitor's sn?

I've used 8K rated cables (checked with different display - they work) cards could also produce higher reslutions and refresh rates. Everything points to the monitor's HDMI port.
 
