HDIM (eARC) 2.1 4K port vs HDMI 2.1 4K: What is the difference?

Hello all,

My new Sony A80K has TWO 2.1 ports:



HDM1I 3 (eARC) 4K 120Hz

HDMI 4 (non eARC) 4K 120Hz



And two regular (non 2.1) 4K ports:

HDMI 1

HDMI 2



Questions:



1) My PS5 used to be connected to HDMI 3 (eARC) 4K 120Hz, but I decided to connected to HDMI 4 (4K 120Hz, non eARC) port instead (I will give the reason shortly below):

Do I loose any image fidelity on my PS5 by this recent switch?



2) The reason I did this switch is the following: my main gaming system which has a RTX 3060Ti, simply displays garbled image (most of the time) if I connect to HDMI 4 (non eARC) 4K 120Hz port.



I just fixed the issue, by simply using HDMI 3 (eARC) 4K 120Hz port instead. It simply works, and no more garbled image.

Why 3060Ti refused to work on non-eARC port?