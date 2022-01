Hello guys Im a bit worried because the 2TB HITACHI hdd (from 2010) I just bough from CEX it says 3068 days power on time, thats like 8 years and a half. and also it says more than 100 days Estimated remaining lifetime while all of my other drives say more than 1000 days. Im planning to use this hdd as a secundary drive to store games. Should I be worried, whats the best way to test the hdd is funcioning correctly and is the remaining lifetime shown on HDsentinel accurate ?