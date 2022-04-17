HDbaseT --> no signal on TVs

Hello,For the small fitness center I'm about to open in Paris, I have a HUGE problem with HDbaseT.I want to send my videos to 4 TVs. For the sound system, all is ok, I extract the sound from the PC visa a USB port and a Focusrite device (--> amplis --> passive speakers), but for image, big problems...My configuration is:PC Graphic Card Nvidia Geforce GT1030-->(HDMI)--> Blustream HSP14CS (transmitter)-->(cat6)--> Blustream HEX70B-RX (receiver)-->(HDMI)--> 4K TV LG 75SM9000I have 4 TVs, and the 4 cat6 cable lengths are: 24 meters / 32 meters / 38 meters / 43 metersWith the 43 meters cable, no power light on the HDbaseT receiver. So the TV displays "no signal" of course.I have simple UTP cat6 cables, so I bought S/FTP cat6 cables --> same problem.I changed ALL the HDMI cables with costly shielded HDMI --> same problem.I changed ALL the RJ45, trying costly shielded ones --> same problem.I tried lower PC video resolutions --> same problem.I tuned the HDbaseT transmistter EDID to 3 ON/ 2 OFF/ 2 OFF/ 1 ON (4K30Hz 4:4:4/2.0ch) --> same problem.I tuned the HDbaseT transmistter EDID to 3 OFF/ 2 ON/ 2 ON/ 1 OFF (4K60Hz 4:2:0/2.0ch) --> same problem.I tuned the HDbaseT transmistter EDID to 3 OFF/ 2 OFF/ 2 OFF/ 1 OFF (1080p/2.0ch) --> same problem.Of course, I used a test device to check the cat6 cable: the cable is ok.Normally, all my installation would support 60Hz 4:4:4 and 4K. I don't even tried 4K, I only need 1080p. But even with 1080p, problem.The Blustream normally would be ok with the lenght of my cables. But even when I connect only 1 cable, the 43 meters cable, that long cable doesn't work.Where is the problem? The graphic card? I have to add a DC12V power device to the 43 meters away receiver (normally the PoC is ok with my lenghts?Weeks and weeks trying to find a solution... :/Thanks a lot,Laura