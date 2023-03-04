HD Size choices for a new NAS

I made a thread earlier about backing up my old NAS. I am considering just replacing it now, since I'll be upgrading a very obsolete product.
I have the NAS picked out (but I'm open to recommendations). I'd like to stick with Synology, so I picked the DS1621+. It has the features I want, at a price I am willing to pay.
I do not need to populate all the drives at once. Looking at getting 2-3 (most likely 3 right now). I've had great experience with WD Red Plus, but the last time I bought them they were only 6Tb.
Is there a sweet spot in regards to SIZE the WD Red CMR drives? Is the way one size drive is made, makes it inherently better than another size? Specifically with single drives bigger than 10Tb?
Is a certain size drive just more reliable? Platters? Density? Way it's made? Where that drive is made? Anything?
I mean the cost per Tb is relatively similar. It would be better if I waited for a sale than trying to maximize my dollars per Tb.
Edit. Im open to other (brands) high quality drives that are compatible with the Synology DS1621+
