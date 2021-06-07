HD Intel Integrated Graphics Good For 3 Monitors? i3 LGA1200

Hi all, My laptop workstation isn't cutting it anymore and I'm going to build myself a tower workstation. And it's an excuse to build another rig! I need to support 3x 1920x1080 monitors. I'm going to the current-gen Intel LGA1200, although a cheap i3 CPU. I'm loading up on RAM because of my Chrome tab issues but I want to keep this cheap and avoid a graphics card if I can. I am pretty sure the Intel HD Graphics on these new mobos have outputs that will give me three monitors at 1920x1080.
Do you guys think it can handle this output?
