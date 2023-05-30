HBM3E: SK Hynix Publishes First Info on new Memory: Ultra-wide HPC Memory to Reach 8 GT/s

Pretty sweet, HBM3E

HBM Memory Comparison​
HBM3E​
HBM3​
HBM2E​
HBM2​
Max Capacity
?​
24 GB​
16 GB​
8 GB​
Max Bandwidth Per Pin
8 Gb/s​
6.4 Gb/s​
3.6 Gb/s​
2.0 Gb/s​
Number of DRAM ICs per Stack
?​
12​
8​
8​
Effective Bus Width
1024-bit​
Voltage
?​
?​
1.2 V​
1.2 V​
Bandwidth per Stack
1 TB/s​
819.2 GB/s​
460.8 GB/s​
256 GB/s​
Assuming SK hynix's HBM3E development goes according to plan, the company should have little trouble lining up customers for even faster memory. Especially with demand for GPUs going through the roof for use in building AI training and inference systems, NVIDIA and other processor vendors are more than willing to pay premium for advanced memory they need to produce ever faster processors during this boom period in the industry.
SK Hynix will be producing HBM3E memory using its 1b nanometer fabrication technology (5th Generation 10nm-class node), which is currently being used to make DDR5-6400 memory chips that are set to be validated for Intel’s next generation Xeon Scalable platform. In addition, the manufacturing technology will be used to make LPDDR5T memory chips that will combine high performance with low power consumption.
Source: SK hynix"

1685463251288.png


Source: https://www.anandtech.com/show/18880/sk-hynix-hbm3e-disclosure-8gts-memory-in-2024
 
