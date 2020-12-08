Anyone else playing this? If not you should. Once you get over he nudity and thickness of your character, it is pretty damn good game.I dont even know the story, you are some kind of sexy robot or something and you need to escape some facility. The game gives you no hints, no directions, no item descriptions, nothing. you need to figure it out by looking around and solving some basic puzzles.It kind of has a portal/mirrors edge/subnautica-ish kind of look to it. Nothing amazing but it looks good. Huge assets all around.combat exists in it but it is nothing bad, no twitch reflexes needed. easy stuff as long as you don't get stuck. Its really all about exploring and figuring out what to do. You can turn on a censor if you don't want nude stuff everywhere. Has some crafting elements, mainly to create ammo.Found myself drawing a map and everything for it while playing.I never played the first one but by reviews it seems worse than this one.