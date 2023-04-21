Having trouble with Active Undelete, what am I doing wrong?

Hey could you guys please help me out? So I'm trying to restore a corrupted partition on a 2 TB drive using Active Undelete. I complete the scan but then once I try to restore here is the message it gives me;I have a 18tb drive that I want to restore the partition onto but it gives me this message. "No unallocated space available on disk......"Does anyone know what I am doing wrong, or what I need to do to restore this corrupted partition?Any advice is much appreciated, thanks guys.