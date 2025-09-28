Having trouble installing Wireless Network Card Drivers?

Diablo2K
I recently bought a Minisforum 795S2 computer which did not come with a Wireless network card. It has a M.2 Key E Slot and I bought a FENVI WiFi 6E RTL8852CE wireless network card, I installed it but now I have 2 "Other Devices" "!" Listed. I have tried installing drivers manually from various sources, HP, Fenvi, Lenovo, and others. But none of them are getting rid of the "Other Devices" listings. The 2 Devices are listed as "PCI Device" and "PCI Encryption/Decryption Controller" these were not listed before installing the Network card.
I am running Windows 11 Pro with all current updates.
