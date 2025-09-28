  • Some users have recently had their accounts hijacked. It seems that the now defunct EVGA forums might have compromised your password there and seems many are using the same PW here. We would suggest you UPDATE YOUR PASSWORD and TURN ON 2FA for your account here to further secure it. None of the compromised accounts had 2FA turned on.
Having trouble installing Wireless Network Card Drivers?

I recently bought a Minisforum 795S2 computer which did not come with a Wireless network card. It has a M.2 Key E Slot and I bought a FENVI WiFi 6E RTL8852CE wireless network card, I installed it but now I have 2 "Other Devices" "!" Listed. I have tried installing drivers manually from various sources, HP, Fenvi, Lenovo, and others. But none of them are getting rid of the "Other Devices" listings. The 2 Devices are listed as "PCI Device" and "PCI Encryption/Decryption Controller" these were not listed before installing the Network card.
I am running Windows 11 Pro with all current updates.
 
