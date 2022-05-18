Having trouble.booting up after bios reset

Hey, guys



I accidentally put in the wrong ram timings and now the pc won't boot up properly.



I took the ram sticks out, took the cmos battery out and left everything off for 15 minutes. That didn't help much. PSU fan spins for a few secs and then goes dead. I turned the psu switch off, took out the psu cable and waited for the clink. I then took a screw driver and touched both bios pins for 15 secs and hit the power button. All the fans came back on and started spinning before the pc died yet again.



Is there something I am not doing right? I feel like the fans spinning is a good sign, but not sure why the pc will not stay on. And the fans won't spin every time I hit the power button. Sometimes the psu fan will spin for a few secs, and sometimes I get nothing. Everything was working fine before I messed up





Auros b550 Elite motherboard

Ddr 4 2400 ram

Ryzen 3600



Thanks