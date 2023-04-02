Having to reconfirm email regularly?

I've noticed I haven't been getting thread notifications, so when I logged in, the forum said it cannot send emails to my email and I need to update it. I thought this is very strange since I own my own email server and have little to no filtering on incoming emails.



I reconfirmed it and emails came again for a day, and then I noticed nothing and logged in to find the same message. Same update and things are working again.



I think this is more of a systematic issue because bonehead-something (a staple user here who I've seen forever) recently re-registered because they had problems logging into their account (possibly the same issue). Anyone else having a similar issue, and has anything changed on the backend in the last month or so as a potential trigger?