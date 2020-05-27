Having regrets on the Noctua NH-L9a-AM4 cooler

I'm in the process of beginning my new system build with the following components:



- Ryzen 3600x CPU

- MSI B450 Tomahawk Plus Motherboard

- Corsair Vengeance RGB Pro 16GB

- Fractal Design Define 7 case

- Noctua NH-L9a-AM4 cooler

- EVGA SuperNova 650 G+ 80 Plus Gold PSU

- WD_Black SN750 500GB NVMe Internal Gaming SSD/Heatsink

- NVidia GeForce GTX 1050Ti



I was reviewing some forum responses to cooling questions and was surprised to hear that the Noctua cooler I picked is not really recommended for the 3600x, which by some accounts is basically an overclocked version of the 3600 series. Its higher TDP (95w) is why the Wraith Spire was included with the CPU but apparently the noise level of the Spire is rather high under load. I don't intend to overclock but I feel like I need something more powerful than the NH-L9a. Anybody have thoughts/recommendations on this setup?