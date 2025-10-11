  • Some users have recently had their accounts hijacked. It seems that the now defunct EVGA forums might have compromised your password there and seems many are using the same PW here. We would suggest you UPDATE YOUR PASSWORD and TURN ON 2FA for your account here to further secure it. None of the compromised accounts had 2FA turned on.
Having fun with my little MINISFORUM UM870 Mini-PC Ryzen 7 8745H (Radeon 780m)

I got a barebones one for $309.90 on Amazon (which you can still get at that price), as I had a 1x16GB 5600MT/s DDR5 SODIMM, two 1TB NVMe SSD's, and an Intel AX210 WiFi card just waiting for a build. I did just get a 1x16GB 4800MT/s DDR5 SODIMM to pair it, so I have some benchmarks in single channel and in dual channel. I also had a USB4 eGPU setup I was waiting to use (but only with a GTX 980 4GB for it, for now). I also set the TDP to 65W.

Geekbench 6 Single:
Intel i5-13600K @5.6GHz 128G XMP 3200MT/s dual channel - 3073
Ryzen 7 8745H @4.9GHz (1x16GB 5600MT/s single channel) - 2535
Ryzen 7 8745H @4.9GHz (2x16GB 4800MT/s dual channel) - 2599
Intel i5 -13600T @4.8GHz 32GB XMP 3200MT/s dual channel - 2483

Geekbench 6 Multi:
Intel i5-13600K @5.6GHz 128G XMP 3200MT/s dual channel - 14,619
Ryzen 7 8745H @4.9GHz (1x16GB 5600MT/s single channel) - 10,122
Ryzen 7 8745H @4.9GHz (2x16GB 4800MT/s dual channel) - 13,197
Intel i5 -13600T @4.8GHz 32GB XMP 3200MT/s dual channel - 12,657

Geekbench 6 Multi:
Ryzen 7 8745H @4.9GHz (1x16GB 5600MT/s single channel) Radeon 780m with VRAM set to 4GB OpenCL - 26,020
Ryzen 7 8745H @4.9GHz (2x16GB 4800MT/s dual channel) Radeon 780m with VRAM set to 8GB OpenCL - 31,864
Ryzen 7 8745H @4.9GHz (1x16GB 5600MT/s single channel) Radeon 780m with VRAM set to 4GB Vulkan - 26,624
Ryzen 7 8745H @4.9GHz (2x16GB 4800MT/s dual channel) Radeon 780m with VRAM set to 8GB Vulkan - 37,516

Geekbench 6 Multi using the USB 4 eGPU and a GTX 980 4GB:
Ryzen 5800X @4.7GHz (2x16GB 3600MT/s dual channel) GTX 980 4GB OpenCL - 40,124
Ryzen 7 8745H @4.9GHz (1x16GB 5600MT/s single channel) GTX 980 4GB OpenCL - 39,157

Using dual channel does appear to have a decent impact than running in single channel. The CPU is besting my Intel i5-13600T that's using DDR4, but would probably lose if it was using DDR5. And the Radeon 780m is just about 20.5% slower than a GTX 980 4GB that's overclocked by 230MHz Core Clock.

I'm starting to like these Mini-PC's (depending on the price), and might even one day just use one as my daily driver instead of a desktop. If the Ryzen AI Max+ 395 with the 8060S ever drops down to the same price in a few years.
 
