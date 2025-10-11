Having fun with my little MINISFORUM UM870 Mini-PC Ryzen 7 8745H (Radeon 780m)

I got a barebones one for $309.90 on Amazon (which you can still get at that price), as I had a 1x16GB 5600MT/s DDR5 SODIMM, two 1TB NVMe SSD's, and an Intel AX210 WiFi card just waiting for a build. I did just get a 1x16GB 4800MT/s DDR5 SODIMM to pair it, so I have some benchmarks in single channel and in dual channel. I also had a USB4 eGPU setup I was waiting to use (but only with a GTX 980 4GB for it, for now). I also set the TDP to 65W.



Geekbench 6 Single:

Intel i5-13600K @5.6GHz 128G XMP 3200MT/s dual channel - 3073

Ryzen 7 8745H @4.9GHz (1x16GB 5600MT/s single channel) - 2535

Ryzen 7 8745H @4.9GHz (2x16GB 4800MT/s dual channel) - 2599

Intel i5 -13600T @4.8GHz 32GB XMP 3200MT/s dual channel - 2483



Geekbench 6 Multi:

Intel i5-13600K @5.6GHz 128G XMP 3200MT/s dual channel - 14,619

Ryzen 7 8745H @4.9GHz (1x16GB 5600MT/s single channel) - 10,122

Ryzen 7 8745H @4.9GHz (2x16GB 4800MT/s dual channel) - 13,197

Intel i5 -13600T @4.8GHz 32GB XMP 3200MT/s dual channel - 12,657



Geekbench 6 Multi:

Ryzen 7 8745H @4.9GHz (1x16GB 5600MT/s single channel) Radeon 780m with VRAM set to 4GB OpenCL - 26,020

Ryzen 7 8745H @4.9GHz (2x16GB 4800MT/s dual channel) Radeon 780m with VRAM set to 8GB OpenCL - 31,864

Ryzen 7 8745H @4.9GHz (1x16GB 5600MT/s single channel) Radeon 780m with VRAM set to 4GB Vulkan - 26,624

Ryzen 7 8745H @4.9GHz (2x16GB 4800MT/s dual channel) Radeon 780m with VRAM set to 8GB Vulkan - 37,516



Geekbench 6 Multi using the USB 4 eGPU and a GTX 980 4GB:

Ryzen 5800X @4.7GHz (2x16GB 3600MT/s dual channel) GTX 980 4GB OpenCL - 40,124

Ryzen 7 8745H @4.9GHz (1x16GB 5600MT/s single channel) GTX 980 4GB OpenCL - 39,157



Using dual channel does appear to have a decent impact than running in single channel. The CPU is besting my Intel i5-13600T that's using DDR4, but would probably lose if it was using DDR5. And the Radeon 780m is just about 20.5% slower than a GTX 980 4GB that's overclocked by 230MHz Core Clock.



I'm starting to like these Mini-PC's (depending on the price), and might even one day just use one as my daily driver instead of a desktop. If the Ryzen AI Max+ 395 with the 8060S ever drops down to the same price in a few years.