Having an issue with Arctic Freezer 34 Esports duo

PCMR4Life

May 26, 2020
I am having an issue with the Esports Duo by Arctic. It won't mount properly on my ASUS AM4 X570 TUF Gaming Plus motherboard. The cooler sits on top of the CPU as normal but bolts don't go all the way through the holes. It won't sit on top of the bolts like it should.

These are pics of my motherboard and the cooler.


UQf08G7.jpg

HNAYLZW.jpg

z2at1lt.jpg

There isn't enough of the bolt to screw the little thumbscrews onto.

I tried to install this cooler on an intel 1151 board about 4 months ago and the backplate wouldn't fit. So I decided I would keep it for my AMD Ryzen 7 build. I planned to use this cooler on my 3700X. But it seems like that won't be happening. I contacted Arctic by email and I plan to call them to see if they can send me something that might help mount it. I heard there was issues with this cooler and the ASUS X570 TUF boards. I was looking forward to using this cooler cause I heard the AMD prism wraith coolers are a bit loud.


Anyone know if there is anything I can do? Do I need to buy a special bracket or something?

Also someone else on this forum had the same issue. I was thinking about just posting in that thread but I figured I would make a new one instead of resurrecting an old thread.


https://hardforum.com/threads/coole...new-cooler-doesnt-fit-with-backplate.1988074/
 
learners permit

Jun 15, 2005
Any access to a small lathe for machining metal? If so you could take some old mother board standoffs and shoulder them on the female threaded end to fit down through the bracket after you drill out the mounting hole of the bracket as large as possible. Would require some level of precision to do correctly but doable.
 
