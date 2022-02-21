having an issue adding a 2nd m.2 drive to my pc, it makes the first disappear

So I upgraded my 1TB nvme to 2TB nvme some months ago. I simply pulled the 1TB and put in the 2TB, restored from my macrium backup and went off to the races never giving it another thought.



recently I decided I was going to add the other m.2 back to use as a cache since I moved all my sata drives to a supermicro jbod chassis and as such have nada connected to sata ports in the board. (presumably adding a 2nd was going to be at the cost of disabling sata 5/6 so whatever now)



i slotted in the 2nd and attempted to boot and things started asking for activation, things started asking to update, stuff was missing. it freaked. I realized after a few seconds that it had posted to the old ssd.



I simply went into the bios to change the boot order so i could log into windows and format the old one. Problem is, its nowhere to be found in the bios. the bios is instead seeing the old m.2 in the secondary m.2 slot and will only post to that one.



I enabled CSM and am able to see it then (along with my 24 disks in my jbod at that point lol) but enabling CSM does me no good so I reverted, I pulled it, and i logged in to find someone that could help me navigate this.