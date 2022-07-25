Have you ever bought EVGA B-stock which had problems?

Have you ever bought EVGA B-stock with problems?

Back in May, I bought an RTX 2080 on B-stock. I didn't install it, until last night. It has been sitting in its box, on a shelf.

A few days ago, I saw someone on another forum say they had bought a B-stock GPU and it had artifacting. They got an RMA replacement and that one seems good.

Well....my RTX 2080 ballooned my post time to 46 seconds, every time I restart or startup from a shutdown.
Last night's 20 minute test in Elden Ring seemed fine----although, EVGA's fans on their Turing cards are so loud.

I went to bed.
Today I booted the computer-----long post time. Loaded up Gmail and had a couple of screen flickers. One of the flickers was full of white rectangles.
I loaded Elden Ring and in less than 10 seconds it froze, full screen of square artifacts.

Looks like I may have to pay to ship this back----which is going to be like $30 if properly insured :(

I sold an un-opened B-stock RTX 2060 awhile back. I hope that one faired well...
 

Yeah, as a rule when I buy refurbished/reconditioned stuff, with it's limited return policy I test right away.

Hopefully you won't lose more than $30 bux.

Good luck!
 
