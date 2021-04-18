Have you ever became mad within a game?

I want to preface this with I know full well games do not reflect real life. Games are a fantasy creation to provide entertainment, nothing more. That said...



What I'm referring to is playing a character and becoming so encapsulated within the character that something - a event, encounter, etc - makes you think in your mind, mutter, do something that you wouldn't normally do while playing the game.



Example:



Been playing Far Cry 5 the last few weeks; finishing the main story line a couple of days ago. There was one encounter that made me act out of character.



Stumbled upon one of the Cult Shrines where they cultists had a NPC on her knees, hands tied behind her back. One cultist was reading from a book while two others were watching the hostage. Before I could react appropriately and save the hostage, one of the cultist walked up and shot her in the head. That event made me mutter, "You sumbitch." and I proceeded to eliminate all the cultists with extreme prejudice, to the extent of dropping a grenade on the group of bodies before leaving the area.



I've never done that in any game prior to that point. Ever.



Has anyone else experienced this?