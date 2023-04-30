Have Videogames made you lazy?

Comixbooks

I know my energy level has gone down from countless hours watching stupid YouTube videos. Trying to keep up the latest and greatest videogames that might not even be great when released while I just get older. Once you seen one great FPS like Quake which is basically the Pink Floyd of Videogames you seen the rest of them. Excited for RedFall? Not really been there done that. Part of the problem with game consumption is how little you get in return you don't get much back. Unless your in your final form which is Giga Chad.

Videogames are like being drunk they don't make you more witty in the end. Just make you
more delusional especially with these new and improved games.
 
LukeTbk

Comixbooks said:
I know my energy level has gone down from countless hours watching stupid YouTube videos
If we talk mentally lazy, probably more that the youtube watching, algorithm feeding us the easiest and fastest dopamine dose made a significant % of people for who achieving to watch Godfather or listen to an music album with nothing else going on a bit of a challenge. We joked about harder to read books in the recent past, but we reached a couple of step above that now.

Some type of games maybe do it to a large degree also (say the Vampire Survivors type)
 
GoldenTiger

GoldenTiger

Comixbooks said:
Part of the problem with game consumption is how little you get in return you don't get much back.
That's why I always stuck mostly with multiplayer games in guilds and clans, good socialization in some communities. Also could make memories back when mmorpg meant truly massive for both rvr/pvp and hundred plus man pve raids in the open world, not 4 people thrown together in some pve instance by an automated tool.

I agree games have gotten dumbed down big time nowadays for the mass market.
 
Furious_Styles

I've got the simple solution to your problem: stop watching all those YT videos. You're not missing anything. And dial back the gaming if you are burnt out.
 
LukeTbk

GoldenTiger said:
I agree games have gotten dumbed down big time nowadays for the mass market.
Could be because of the windows of gaming I missed and some bad reference, but I feel it is the other way around in many ways.

Games can of assume a lot of the players and take a lot of shortcuts assuming quite a game literate audience, there was some free weekend of CoD modern warfare of steam, I had zero idea of what was going the whole time and I was killed the first 30seconds.

Compare a game like NFL Quarterback 1997, Sim City 1 or 2 with a Madden 2022 and City Skyline, the complexity has gone up and often way too much imo. There almost a people will read tutorial online to games today. Can games could have been simpler than during Diablo-Starcraft-mortal kombat 2-Unreal-Unreal Tournaments days ?

Games now tend to have useless RPG element, useless crafting and could benefit to be dumbed down a bit. Imagine people for who Cyberpunk is the very first game they ever played in their life, the game kind of assume that does not exist (people will press W to go forward and know a whole of game mechanics and naturally use it) and that a bit of the norm now.

For a lot of stuff 2 buttons was enough, now we have page long with 3 different shift keys.

And in different ways we have minimap, autosave, dialogue you never need to read, impossible to make mistake that make finishing the game impossible dynamic that got common.

A bit like when you watch old movies, you remark how much newer movie take for granted a lot of stuff from modern audience and pack much more stuff faster in some ways, and dumbed down in different ways.
 
GoldenTiger

GoldenTiger

LukeTbk, good points made... I'm referring mainly in the last 10 to 15 years, especially in the mmo and online games genres really though :).
 
