Have Videogames made you lazy?

Could be because of the windows of gaming I missed and some bad reference, but I feel it is the other way around in many ways.Games can of assume a lot of the players and take a lot of shortcuts assuming quite a game literate audience, there was some free weekend of CoD modern warfare of steam, I had zero idea of what was going the whole time and I was killed the first 30seconds.Compare a game like NFL Quarterback 1997, Sim City 1 or 2 with a Madden 2022 and City Skyline, the complexity has gone up and often way too much imo. There almost a people will read tutorial online to games today. Can games could have been simpler than during Diablo-Starcraft-mortal kombat 2-Unreal-Unreal Tournaments days ?Games now tend to have useless RPG element, useless crafting and could benefit to be dumbed down a bit. Imagine people for who Cyberpunk is the very first game they ever played in their life, the game kind of assume that does not exist (people will press W to go forward and know a whole of game mechanics and naturally use it) and that a bit of the norm now.For a lot of stuff 2 buttons was enough, now we have page long with 3 different shift keys.And in different ways we have minimap, autosave, dialogue you never need to read, impossible to make mistake that make finishing the game impossible dynamic that got common.A bit like when you watch old movies, you remark how much newer movie take for granted a lot of stuff from modern audience and pack much more stuff faster in some ways, and dumbed down in different ways.