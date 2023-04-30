Have Videogames made you lazy?

Comixbooks
Fully [H]
- Joined
Jun 7, 2008
- Messages
- 20,195
I know my energy level has gone down from countless hours watching stupid YouTube videos. Trying to keep up the latest and greatest videogames that might not even be great when released while I just get older. Once you seen one great FPS like Quake which is basically the Pink Floyd of Videogames you seen the rest of them. Excited for RedFall? Not really been there done that. Part of the problem with game consumption is how little you get in return you don't get much back. Unless your in your final form which is Giga Chad.
Videogames are like being drunk they don't make you more witty in the end. Just make you
more delusional especially with these new and improved games.
