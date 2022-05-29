Have there been any firmware updates for the PG32UQX?

I've been enjoying the screen and it has been generally very good, but with one annoying problem: I have to hard power cycle it a couple of times every week in order to get it to change inputs. If I don't, when I try to change inputs, it simply shows the existing input but tells me it changed to the new one. It's a relatively small firmware bug, I guess, but it is a pretty annoying one since it means I have to either keep the power supply somewhere that I can easily reach it or I have to keep it plugged in to an outlet that's on a switch I can easily reach (ie, dedicated wall outlet or a power strip).



Took a quick look on Asus's website and didn't see anything, but I figured I'd check here in case I missed something. Does anyone know if there has been updated firmware issued or a work around posted for this bug?