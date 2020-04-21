Have Spectrum Mobile, Want to upgrade phone, Not sure what to look for???

Title about says it all. I have a LG Stylos 4 and want to upgrade to something better. But I am on a budget of about $300 or less. I don't know what standard to get or what to look for in a phone. I know that my 16gb phone is always full so I need at least 32 to 64gb. I don't really game on it so I don't need anything like the Asus ROG 2, lol. In the past I have had a couple phones that I ran modded firmware on so something that is supported on the mod sites would be nice.