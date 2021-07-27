Have Samsung Note 9 want to upgrade but must have headphone jack

Ok all you smart phone experts. I have been on this Note 9 for a while, but found that I never use the pen, but use the headphone jack a lot. Additionally, I travel a lot the the microSD slot is important as well. I have been on Samsung phones for years now, so that is where I am the most comfortable. Funds are not an issue and honestly why I am saddened by the no headphone jack change, but is what it is.



I was looking at the S10+ as it seems similar in size with basically what I need, but open to suggestions.



What say you, experts?